It’s Almost Cold Weather Season, And It’s Time To Prepare!
It's sweater weather!
The weather is about to shift and that means people begin debating the tough decision of when to turn the home’s heat on.
There are other factors that come into play as winter slowly creeps in… Here are the things we do as we prep for colder weather:
- It’s hoodie season!
- Thicker or more blankets are added to beds
- People bust out the ‘cold outside’ gear
- Cold feet means fluffy so socks
- Buy a new pair of Uggs!
- Turn the bum warmer on in the car
- Switch from sangria to real red wine