IT’S BARRIE FILM FESTIVAL TIME!
In person and online, The 24th Annual Barrie Film Festival has something for everyone!
The 24th edition of The Barrie film Festival runs from Sept. 23rd through Oct. 3rd. It’s a fantastic opportunity to catch some very unique and independant films from Canada and around the world. This year’s festival will operate on both an in-person and streaming manner. For a list of all the films and activities, click here – https://barriefilmfestival.ca/
The festival this year even includes a post-screening gathering at Kenzington Burger Bar in the south end following the Sept. 30th screening of BEANS
And it kicks off at the Barrie Triple Drive In with a film featuring the legendary Michael Caine, BEST SELLERS