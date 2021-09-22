IT’S BARRIE FILM FESTIVAL TIME!

The 24th edition of The Barrie film Festival runs from Sept. 23rd through Oct. 3rd. It’s a fantastic opportunity to catch some very unique and independant films from Canada and around the world. This year’s festival will operate on both an in-person and streaming manner. For a list of all the films and activities, click here – https://barriefilmfestival.ca/

The festival this year even includes a post-screening gathering at Kenzington Burger Bar in the south end following the Sept. 30th screening of BEANS

And it kicks off at the Barrie Triple Drive In with a film featuring the legendary Michael Caine, BEST SELLERS