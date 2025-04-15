It’s ‘Eyelash-Shedding Season’

Think shedding season is just for pets? Think again.

If you've recently noticed more stray lashes on your pillowcase, bathroom sink, or cheeks, you’re not imagining things. Welcome to eyelash-shedding season—yes, it’s a thing, and it tends to happen in the spring and fall.

Much like the seasonal hair shedding many of us experience, eyelashes go through their own natural cycle, where some extra fallout is completely normal. While there’s no definitive scientific consensus on why this occurs, optometrists and dermatologists suggest that shifts in temperature, humidity, sunlight exposure, and airborne allergens could all play a role.

How Many Eyelashes Is Too Many?

Experts say that losing up to five eyelashes per day is typically nothing to worry about. Our lashes have their own growth cycle—just like the hair on our head—which includes growing, resting, and eventually shedding.

But if you’re noticing more than a few lashes falling out daily, it might be worth paying closer attention.

Why Your Lashes Matter More Than You Think

Beyond their cosmetic appeal (hello, mascara), eyelashes play a protective and sensory role. They act as a physical barrier that helps block dust, debris, and small particles from getting into your eyes. They also have a built-in reflex function: when your lashes are touched, they trigger an involuntary blink, helping protect your eyes from harm.

So when lashes are thinning or falling out in larger numbers, it doesn’t just impact your look—it can leave your eyes feeling dry, irritated, or overly sensitive to light and wind.

When to See a Specialist

If your lash loss is more than mild and seems persistent—or if you’re also experiencing symptoms like redness, itching, inflammation, or eye discharge—it’s time to check in with a doctor. Conditions like blepharitis, eyelash mites, or thyroid imbalances could be at play.

It’s also worth reviewing your beauty routine. Using old mascara, lash glue, or aggressive makeup removers can contribute to lash fallout. So can over-styling with eyelash curlers or frequent lash extensions without proper aftercare.

Bottom Line

A few extra lashes on your sink this season? Totally normal. A noticeable thinning or irritation that just won’t quit? That’s your cue to book an appointment.

Because those little lashes? They’re doing more than just making your eyes pop—they’re actually protecting them, too.