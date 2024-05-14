It’s National Dance Like A Chicken Day

Every year on May 14th, Dance Like a Chicken Day sweeps people off their feet, inviting everyone to strut their stuff in the most chicken-like manner.

The Chicken Dance, a series of moves including the iconic “beak,” “wing,” and “tail” actions, has a way of bringing smiles and laughter to all who partake.

Tracing its roots back to a tune by Swiss accordionist Werner Thomas in the late 1950s, the Chicken Dance made its way into the hearts of Americans in the 1970s. Despite its name, the dance initially imitated ducks more than chickens.

However, a twist of fate and a shortage of duck costumes led performers to don chicken outfits, thus giving the dance its current moniker.

It’s a moment to reconnect with happy memories, whether from childhood parties or wedding receptions and enjoy a moment of light-heartedness.