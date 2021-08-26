It’s National Dog Day! Fun Facts About Our Four-Legged Friends!

We love our dogs, there’s no doubt about it! They are good for our mental and physical health! They are celebrated every day!

But today is extra special! Here are some fun facts about our fur babies!

1. 53% of people think dogs make better pets than cats. Only 21% said cats. Everyone else couldn’t decide or said they don’t like cats OR dogs.

2. 49% of people consider themselves a “dog person.” Only 21% said they’re a “cat person.”

3. 79% of women and 67% of men find it attractive when someone is outwardly affectionate toward dogs.

4. 68% of dog owners let their dogs sleep with them at least once a month.

5. A poll found 45% of people have at least one dog living with them. It was done before the pandemic though, so it might be higher now.

6. One in three people say a hot dog is a sandwich. That’s not an ACTUAL dog fact, but it’s dog-adjacent.

7. Our favorite dog breeds in 2021 are Labs, golden Retriever, and Alaskan malamutes.

8. 49% of us think we could beat a medium-sized dog in a fight. 23% also think they could take down a large dog if they really needed to.

9. Just like fingerprints, every dog’s nose print is unique.

10. 70% of dog owners include their dog’s name when they send out holiday cards.

11. Yawning is contagious, even for dogs. And they’re four times more likely to do it if someone they KNOW yawns instead of a stranger.

12. Australian shepherds aren’t from Australia. They were originally bred in the U.S.

13. Puppies are born deaf. They can’t hear until they’re around three weeks old. But dogs aren’t colorblind like some people think. They can see blue and yellow pretty well.

14. The largest dog ever was a Mastiff named Zorba that weighed 343 pounds. The smallest was a Chihuahua named Milly that weighed ONE pound.