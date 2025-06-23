It’s So Hot… You Might Actually Relate to These! ☀️🥵
Published June 23, 2025
By Charlie
It’s not just summer—it’s surface-of-the-sun summer. If you’ve been sweating in places you didn’t know could sweat, these might hit a little too close to home:
- It’s so hot, my dream house is any house in Alaska.
- It’s so hot that when it drops below 40°C, I start to feel a little chilly.
- It’s so hot, I saw a funeral procession pull through a Dairy Queen. Priorities.
- It’s so hot, cows are giving evaporated milk.
- It’s so hot I took off my flesh and sat on my bones.
- It’s so hot that I saw a bird pull a worm out of the ground with an oven mitt.
- It’s so hot, chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs.
- It’s so hot, E.L. James titled her next book Fifty Shades of Red.
- It’s so hot, polar bears are wearing sunscreen.
- It’s so hot, my seatbelt is now a branding iron.
- It’s so hot, Granny broke wind just to get a little breeze.
- It’s so hot, I started putting ice cubes in my waterbed.
- It’s so hot I set the house on fire just to cool off.
- It’s so hot, Optimus Prime transformed into an air conditioner.
- It’s so hot, Siri asked to be dipped in a glass of ice water.
- It’s so hot, hot water comes out of both taps. (This one’s true, and rude.)
- It’s so hot, I get condensation on my backside from the toilet bowl.
- It’s so hot, even Jehovah’s Witnesses started telemarketing.
