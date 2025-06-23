It’s So Hot… You Might Actually Relate to These! ☀️🥵

It’s not just summer—it’s surface-of-the-sun summer. If you’ve been sweating in places you didn’t know could sweat, these might hit a little too close to home:

It’s so hot, my dream house is any house in Alaska .

. It’s so hot that when it drops below 40°C, I start to feel a little chilly .

. It’s so hot, I saw a funeral procession pull through a Dairy Queen . Priorities.

. Priorities. It’s so hot, cows are giving evaporated milk .

. It’s so hot I took off my flesh and sat on my bones .

. It’s so hot that I saw a bird pull a worm out of the ground with an oven mitt .

. It’s so hot, chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs .

. It’s so hot, E.L. James titled her next book Fifty Shades of Red .

. It’s so hot, polar bears are wearing sunscreen .

. It’s so hot, my seatbelt is now a branding iron .

. It’s so hot, Granny broke wind just to get a little breeze .

. It’s so hot, I started putting ice cubes in my waterbed .

. It’s so hot I set the house on fire just to cool off .

. It’s so hot, Optimus Prime transformed into an air conditioner .

. It’s so hot, Siri asked to be dipped in a glass of ice water .

. It’s so hot, hot water comes out of both taps . (This one’s true, and rude.)

. (This one’s true, and rude.) It’s so hot, I get condensation on my backside from the toilet bowl.

from the toilet bowl. It’s so hot, even Jehovah’s Witnesses started telemarketing.