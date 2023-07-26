IT’S SO HOT THAT PEOPLE ARE GETTING BURNED BY FALLING ON THE GROUND, AND SHOES ARE MELTING IN THE STREETS

We are bracing for three days of extreme heat in Ontario, but the heat that we have been dealing with is nothing compared to what parts of the United States are facing…

The heat wave in Phoenix has NOT let up, and yesterday they recorded their 25th straight day of temperatures hitting at least 110 degrees.

According to the Weather Channel, that streak is expected to end with a “cool down” to 101 degrees early next week, before shooting back up to 108. So, how hot is it?

It’s so hot in Arizona that doctors there are seeing a spike of patients who were burned, just by falling onto the ground.

Burn centers are becoming maxed out, and about one-third of the patients are people who fell on the ground. And it’s serious, there are burn patients in the ICU after falling outside.

On a hot day, asphalt can be 40 to 60 degrees hotter than the air, and there have been multiple days when the air temps were about 120 degrees.

Also in Arizona, an elementary school librarian claims his shoes MELTED as he was doing his crosswalk duties, helping kids cross the street after school. And he was only out for 30 minutes.