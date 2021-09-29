Listen Live

IT’S THE CHRISTMAS CHEER GOLF TOURNAMENT

It feels so good to be back out to see everyone!

By Dale & Charlie In The Community

After a year of missing out, it felt great to be back on the links with friends and fellow supporters of Christmas Cheer!  It’s turned out to be a beautiful day to enjoy, out at Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club, with a full tourney of golfers ready to make sure that families in need in Barrie and district have a Happy Holidays. And of course Dale & Charlie were more than happy to bring the ever-popular “Celebrity Shot” along to the festivities!

Related posts