IT’S TIME TO BOWL FOR KIDS SAKE!

It’s time to break out the bowling shoes and monogrammed shirt!

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Barrie & District has kicked off their “Bowl for Kids Sake” campaign. And what makes it all the more exciting is that we’re back live and in person again this year. We were very happy to help out with the first event, The Realtor’s Challenge, which brought us back to Bowlerama in the Bayfield Mall. Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Barrie & District Director Marianne Arbour and BBBS Board member, Joe Corsaro were there to “get the ball rolling”!

There are a number of events left to participate in, running through May 24th. Bowl for Kids Sake is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. So, time to channel that inner King Pin in you and help out the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Barrie & District!