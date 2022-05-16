IT’S YOUR CHANCE TO SEE SARAH MCLACHLAN AT THE BUDWEISER STAGE

Sarah McLachlan is set to bring hits like “I Will Remember You” and “Building a Mystery” to the Budweiser Stage on July 11th. And all this week (May 16-20) you can win tickets from Dale & Charlie! You just have to be listening for the Sarah McLachlan montage and be caller #7 when you hear it.

With 35 years worth of hits like “Angel”, “Sweet Surrender” & “Adia” to choose from, the founder of Lilith Fair brings her unmistakeable voice and melodies to Toronto’s waterfront at The Budweiser Stage on July 11th. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Thursday, May 19th. Here’s where you can get your Sarah McLachlan tickets