James Blunt Music Blasted In New Zealand In Hopes of Repelling Anti-Mandate Protesters

It’s a scene that Canadians are very familiar with as a giant truck convoy has been parked for almost three weeks in Ottawa outside Parliament.

Perhaps we should take a page from those in New Zealand who decided to blast an eye worm playlist at protesters in hopes of driving them away.

According to BBC News, Blunt’s smash hit “You’re Beautiful,” Manilow’s “Mandy” and the ‘90s Los del Río song “Macarena” is being played on a 15-minute loop.

James Blunt wasn’t originally on the playlist but after he requested his song be added, the House speaker downloaded the track.

@JamesBlunt we will take up your very kind offer. My only doubt is whether it is fair to our @nzpolice officers but I think they will be able to cope. https://t.co/spb1BDK50u — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) February 12, 2022

The playlist also included an out-of-tune- Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” performed by Matt Mulholland as well as “Let It Go” from Frozen and the infectious kids’ song “Baby Shark.”

Demonstrators have countered by blaring Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

PHOTO CREDIT” Facebook/JamesBlunt