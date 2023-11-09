James Corden Will Host A Weekly Celebrity Talk Show On SiriusXM

After leaving “The Late Late Show” on CBS, fans were left wondering what the multiple Emmy and Tony award winner would do next.

The guy who gave us “Carpool Karaoke” is launching a new weekly show set for early 2023 on SiriusXM called “This Life of Mine with James Corden.”

According to producers, the show will feature in-depth conversations with the world’s biggest stars. The show will discuss the moments and memories that made them who they are today.

SiriusXM is hosting an event in New York on Wednesday where it will showcase its new SiriusXM streaming app, as well as new programming, live performances and surprise celebrity guests.

He has won 12 Emmy Awards as a host, writer, producer, and actor. He is also a Tony Award winner, and multiple BAFTA Award-winner, in addition to a Golden Globe Award nominee.