Jamie Fox Recovering After ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx is recovering after experiencing a “medical complication,” according to an Instagram post on Wednesday night from his daughter Corinne Foxx.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the post from Corinne Fox reads. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The exact nature of Foxx’s medical scare has not been disclosed. A spokesman for Jamie Foxx declined to share anything beyond Corinne Foxx’s Instagram post.

The movie “Back in Action,” which includes Jamie Foxx, had recently been filming in Georgia.