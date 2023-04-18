Listen Live

Jamie Foxx Is Still In Hospital Nearly A Week After Medication Complication

They are still trying to figure out what happened.

By Dirt/Divas

According to reports, Foxx is still in a hospital in Georgia undergoing tests.

His daughter Corinne Foxx shared on Instagram last week that her father had experienced a health-related incident last Tuesday, though she did not specify what occurred. She added in her post that due to “quick action and great care,” her father is “on his way to recovery.”

On Friday it was reported that Foxx was hospitalized and was undergoing medical tests.

Foxx has been in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz.

This medical emergency did not happen while on set. 

