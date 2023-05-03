Jamie Foxx Still In Hospital Three Weeks After Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency — and now another project is filming without him.

“Beat Shazam,” the game show co-hosted by Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx, has started filming its new season, but has found another host to replace the Oscar-winning actor, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Corinne won’t appear in the new season either, as she stays by her father’s side in the Atlanta hospital where he remains.

Jamie has been hospitalized since mid-April when he suffered what Corinne called a “medical complication while filming “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz. Jamie was not on set when a medical emergency happened.

.