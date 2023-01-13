Listen Live

Jamie Lynn Spears to star in ‘Zoey 101’ Reunion with Original Cast

It's kinda like the Saved By the Bell Reunion when Zack and Kelly get Married!

By Dirt/Divas

The little sister of Britney Spears is heading back to Pacific Coast Academy for a “Zoey 101” reunion.

The actress and much of the Nickelodeon series’ original cast will star in Paramount+’s TV movie “Zoey 102” (working title).

Britney Spears Sends Cease-And-Desist Letter To Sister


The characters will be reuniting for a wedding set in the present day, 18 years after the series debuted in 2005. Fans can expect the movie to be released later this year.

The characters will be reuniting for a wedding set in the present day, 18 years after the series debuted in 2005. Fans can expect the movie to be released later this year.

Related posts

Lisa Marie, the Only Daughter of Elvis has Died

Miley Cyrus dropped her new track and video for “Flowers”

‘The Hand That Rocks The Cradle’ Is 31!