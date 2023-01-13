Jamie Lynn Spears to star in ‘Zoey 101’ Reunion with Original Cast

The little sister of Britney Spears is heading back to Pacific Coast Academy for a “Zoey 101” reunion.

The actress and much of the Nickelodeon series’ original cast will star in Paramount+’s TV movie “Zoey 102” (working title).



The characters will be reuniting for a wedding set in the present day, 18 years after the series debuted in 2005. Fans can expect the movie to be released later this year.

The characters will be reuniting for a wedding set in the present day, 18 years after the series debuted in 2005. Fans can expect the movie to be released later this year.