Janet Jackson, Nas, And Kermit The Frog Just Made History!

They all have recordings that were selected to be inducted into the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

The National Recording Registry features musical and non-musical recordings that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” and at least 10 years old.

Among the musical recordings to be included are Janet Jackson’s album Rhythm Nation 1814, Nas’ album Illmatic, Kool & the Gang’s song “Celebration,” Jackson Browne’s 1974 album Late for the Sky, Jimmy Cliff’s album The Harder They Come, Patti LaBelle’s 1974 single “Lady Marmalade,” Kermit the Frog’s 1979 song “The Rainbow Connection,” Louis Armstrong’s single “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and more.

The non-musical recordings also include what may be one of the oldest playable recordings of an American voice, which is an 1878 tinfoil recording of Thomas Edison’s voice.

A total of 25 recordings have been added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.