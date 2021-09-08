Janet Jackson’s Documentary Is Finally Coming!

Janet Jackson released the teaser trailer for her two-night documentary that’s coming out in January!

It took five years to make and somehow they were able to narrow it down to four hours!

Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul are among the stars featured in a teaser for the upcoming Janet Jackson documentary, simply titled JANET.

The teaser reveals never-before-seen images from her iconic, five-decade career, which began at the age of 10 on The Jacksons TV variety series in 1976. Tito Jackson also speaks in the teaser, which features a photo of Janet with her late brother Michael.

The two-night, four-hour documentary celebrates the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s 1982 self-titled debut album. The five-time Grammy winner served as an executive producer on the project, along with brother Randy Jackson.

JANET will premiere in January 2022 on Lifetime and A&E.