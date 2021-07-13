Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, And Will Arnett Are Taking Their ‘SmartLess’ Podcast On The Road

The podcast — hosted by comedic actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett — will be going from your phone to the highway.

The three have planned a “SmartLess” club tour for next February.

The podcast involves the three funnymen telling stories in hopes to expose shared experiences across all walks of life in a fully improvised style. A sharp hook is supplied when in each episode, one introduces a mystery guest to the others.

The podcast was named one of the best shows of 2020 by Apple, so it would seem the next logical step would be to see if they can pull off the mystery and laughs live.

As CNN Entertainment details, the “SmartLess Tour Live” will have a limited run, set to kick off on Feb. 2, 2022, at Toronto’s Massey Hall followed by stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, and Madison WI. It’ll wrap up in Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theatre on Feb 12.

Tickets for the show go on sale July 16th and are available for presale beginning Monday.

On August 1, new episodes will be released exclusively for one week on Amazon Music and Wondery+ before they are widely available on all other platforms.