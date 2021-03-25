Jay Leno Is Apologizing To Asian Americans For Decades Of Jokes

There has been a spike in hate crimes against the community that has seen many people and organizations take action, especially since the shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, six of them Asian-American women.

The former host of “The Tonight Show” is taking responsibility for at least nine documented jokes about Koreans or Chinese people eating dogs or cats.

Leno says that at the time, he genuinely thought them to be harmless.

Leno, now 70, hosted “The Tonight Show” for more than 20 years until he bowed out in 2014. He is due to host a revival later this year of the 1950s radio and TV quiz show “You Bet Your Life.”