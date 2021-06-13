JDRF Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes

Take part in the 2021 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF and help accelerate research from the comfort of your home!

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, so think one hundred! Like a hundred kilometers of walking or running. Every step you take is a step closer to the cure.

Then meet us at our online finish line on June 13th, for a fun, family-friendly event filled with entertainment, stories, research updates and so much more!

Remember: It doesn’t matter where you walk. Whatever your route, it’s a route to the cure.