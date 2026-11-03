Jeff Stinco Talks Simple Plan’s “Bigger Than You Think!” Tour

Simple Plan is gearing up to hit the road across Canada, and guitarist Jeff Stinco is giving fans a look at what’s coming next for the band.

Speaking from Budapest, Stinco looks back on some of Simple Plan’s biggest pop culture moments, including their memorable 2004 appearance on Scooby-Doo and the theme song they recorded for the show.

The “Bigger Than You Think!” tour will feature a setlist packed with fan favourites, giving longtime listeners plenty to look forward to. Stinco also shares how the Simple Plan Foundation continues to support young people and give back to communities.

And there's more music on the horizon. Stinco offers a glimpse into the band's future, including plans for a new album expected in 2027.

Simple Plan Brings Its Canadian Tour to Toronto

Simple Plan brings the “Bigger Than You Think!” tour to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on February 5, joined by Yellowcard and Bowling for Soup.

It's a chance to revisit the songs that defined a generation while seeing what the band has planned for the next chapter.