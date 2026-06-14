Tyler Shaw Reflects on 10 Years of Music and What's Next

Ten years into his music career, Canadian singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw is taking a moment to appreciate just how far the journey has taken him.

Fresh off a European tour celebrating a decade in music, Shaw says performing overseas was a reminder that his songs have connected with people far beyond Canada.

Check out the full interview here!

https://youtu.be/ZiEtxGsmz78

A Decade of Music and International Fans

The anniversary tour took Shaw across several countries, including Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

For an artist who started his career in Canada, seeing crowds on the other side of the world singing along to songs he's released over the past decade was a meaningful experience.

It also gave him a chance to reflect on everything that's happened since breaking into the music industry more than ten years ago.

Advertisement

Why "Run to You" Means So Much

One of the biggest milestones recently has been the success of his latest single, "Run to You."

The song holds special significance because it marks the first time Shaw has fully produced one of his own singles from start to finish.

While he has been involved in production before, this project gave him complete creative control, something he says has become increasingly important as he's grown as an artist.

The result has been worth it, with the song finding success on the charts and connecting with listeners.

Learning to Trust Himself

Looking back, Shaw says one of the biggest lessons he's learned isn't about songwriting or performing.

It's about confidence.

After more than a decade in the industry, he says he's become much better at trusting his instincts and believing in his own decisions.

That self-confidence has influenced everything from his songwriting to his production choices, helping shape the artist he is today.

New Music Is Already on the Way

Fans won't have to wait too long for more music.

Shaw confirmed he's already working toward his fifth studio album, which is currently expected to arrive in 2027.

While details remain limited, he says there are plenty of new projects in the works as he continues building on the momentum of the past few years.

Advertisement

Enjoying Life and Looking Ahead

These days, Shaw says he's focused on enjoying both the career he's built and the life he's created.

Whether it's touring internationally, making music on his own terms, or spending time in the Netherlands, he seems to be embracing this chapter with a sense of gratitude.

After ten years in the spotlight, he's still moving forward, but with a little more confidence and perspective than when he started.