Magic! is getting into the holiday spirit, but they're doing things a little differently. The band known for summer hits like “Rude” has released its first holiday single, “As Long As We’re Together,” with a sound that's more beach getaway than snowy Christmas morning.

In this interview, Amy Aust from the KOOL Drive catches up with frontman Nasri to talk about the new song, the band's recent diamond certification in Canada, and what's coming next.

A Holiday Song With a Beachy Feel

Nasri admits that making Christmas music wasn't something the band originally had in mind. Magic! has always leaned more towards summer vibes, and with band members celebrating different holidays, they wanted to create something everyone could enjoy.

Nasri and bandmate Ben approached the song with that idea in mind. Nasri took the lead on the lyrics and melody, while Ben helped shape the sound with a guitar progression and the suggestion of giving the track a beach setting.

The result is a laid-back holiday song with a sunny feel. Nasri even jokes that it's not elevator music, unless you're listening to it in an elevator at a resort.

Dream Collaborations and Holiday Favourites

Nasri also shares a few artists he'd love to work with. Bruno Mars is his pick for a dream collaboration on this particular song, while Raye and Olivia Dean are two other artists he'd love to make music with.

When it comes to holiday songs he wishes he'd written, Nasri points to Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas hit and “Baby, It's Cold Outside,” which he describes as a great duet.

Magic! Is Heading Back to Europe

There's more on the horizon for the band beyond the holiday season. In March, Magic! will head to Dublin as a special guest on Tash Sultana's tour. It'll mark the band's first European tour in more than 10 years.

And if you want to hear more from Nasri, tune in to KOOL FM on Christmas Eve. A special Magic! holiday feature airs starting at 4 p.m.