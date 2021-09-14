Jennifer Aniston Still Can’t Believe David Schwimmer Dating Rumours!

Ross and Rachel, the fan-favorite main couple on “Friends,” went through many ups and downs, but they were bound to end up together as fans knew all along.

In real life, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are just friends.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she discussed the dating rumours about herself and her “Friends” costar, David Schwimmer. The reports came up after the sitcom reunited for an HBO Max special.

“That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother,” Aniston said. “But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”

Last month, Schwimmer officially confirmed that he and Jennifer Aniston are not “spending time” together. A representative for Schwimmer told the UK Sun there is “no truth” to rumors that the former costars are dating.

Humours started flying after it was revealed during the Reunion that both Jen and David had actual feelings for each other while working on season one.