Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged, Again!

Jennifer explains the reasoning for a green rock in one of her newsletters; “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

Jen referenced a piece of artwork that hangs in her office that features a green bird perched on someone’s hand and the words “Let Go” on either side.

Jen’s rep confirmed the news that the couple was engaged on Friday, although she had been photographed days before wearing the ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@benaffleckoficiall)



The couple has been back together for about a year after rekindling their romance.

Related: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Have Made It Instagram Official…

They previously began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the date. They ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

So will it work this time, will they go through with it? Back in February, Lopez told PEOPLE what makes their connection different now compared to 18 years ago, saying, “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”