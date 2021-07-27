Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Have Made It Instagram official!

Bennifer fans couldn’t be more excited!

Lopez posted photos from her birthday on Saturday, including one of her kissing someone who appears to be Affleck. She did not tag him in the post.

“5 2 … what it do …” she captioned the Instagram photos.

The couple first dated 19 years ago!

Affleck and Lopez had first met on the set of the rom-com “Gigli,” where they played criminals stuck on a job together and struck up a real-life friendship. The two nearly got married and split in 2004 after being together for over a year.

There have been other relationships and marriages in between, but this seems to be meant to be!