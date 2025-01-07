Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Await Judge’s Approval to Finalize Divorce Settlement

It seems Hollywood’s favourite on-again, off-again couple is officially off again. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly reached a divorce settlement and are now waiting for a judge’s stamp of approval to make it final.

The couple’s high-profile breakup was settled through mediation in September, just a month after Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. However, the documents revealed that their separation actually began back in April 2023, marking the end of their whirlwind reunion.

No Spousal Support and a Name Change

While the financial details of the split have largely remained private, one thing is clear: neither Lopez nor Affleck will pay the other spousal support. As part of the agreement, Lopez is also set to drop Affleck from her legal name once the divorce is finalized.

Their romance-turned-reunion seemed to be a storybook ending when they tied the knot in July 2022. However, it’s clear that happily ever after wasn’t in the cards this time around.

From Gigli to Goodbye

The JLo and Ben saga has been a two-decade rollercoaster. Fans will remember the early 2000s when the pair first fell in love, got engaged, and starred in box office disasters like Gigli (2003) and Jersey Girl (2004). Despite their undeniable chemistry, the pair ultimately blamed the pressures of the public eye for their initial split.

Fast-forward two decades, and Bennifer 2.0 seemed like the real deal—until it wasn’t. While their second chapter didn’t have a happy ending, fans will always remember their iconic romance and its place in pop culture history.

What’s next for JLo and Ben? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: these two know how to keep the world talking.