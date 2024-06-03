Jennifer Lopez Cancels Tour To Be With Family!

JLo’s fans who receive her newsletter may have been disappointed to learn that her Summer 2024 Tour ‘THIS IS ME…LIVE’ is cancelled.”

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” the announcement stated.

Jenny from the block also chimed in and said, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was necessary,” JLo explained. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

The announcement goes on to explain how you can get a refund.

“For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do,” the company shared in an email response to CNN, echoing what Lopez shared with her fans. “For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point of purchase for more details.