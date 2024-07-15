Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Passes Away at 76

Remembering Richard Simmons: The Energetic Fitness Guru Who Changed Lives

Richard Simmons, television’s hyperactive court jester of physical fitness, passed away on Saturday at the age of 76.

Best known for his energetic persona and trademark tank tops and short shorts, Simmons built a mini-empire by urging the overweight to exercise and eat better.

Simmons died at his home in Los Angeles, as confirmed by his publicist Tom Estey. The Los Angeles police and fire departments responded to a house, matched to Simmons through public records, where a man was declared dead from natural causes.

From Overweight Teen to Fitness Icon

Once a 268-pound teenager, Simmons transformed his life and went on to share his weight-loss tips through various media platforms.

He was the host of the Emmy-winning daytime “Richard Simmons Show,” authored best-selling books, and created the popular diet plan Deal-A-Meal. His exercise videos, including the wildly successful “Sweatin' to the Oldies,” became cultural phenomena.

“My food plan and diet are just two words — common sense. With a dash of good humour,” Simmons told The Associated Press in 1982. "I want to help people and make the world a healthier, happy place."

Embracing the Spotlight with Flair

Simmons embraced mass communication to spread his message, even as he became the butt of jokes for his flamboyant style.

He was a sought-after guest on TV shows led by Merv Griffin, Mike Douglas, and Phil Donahue. Despite being teased by figures like David Letterman and Howard Stern, Simmons remained steadfast in his mission.

"I think there's a time to be serious and a time to be silly. It's knowing when to do it. I try to have a nice combination. Being silly cures depression. It catches people off guard and makes them think. But in between that silliness is a lot of seriousness that makes sense. It's a different kind of training."

Simmons’ daytime show was broadcast on 200 stations in the U.S. and internationally in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Japan, and South America.

His first book, "Never Say Diet," was a best-seller, and he was known for counselling severely obese individuals, helping them achieve significant weight loss.

Throughout his career, Simmons was a critic of fad diets, always emphasizing healthy eating and exercise. "There'll always be some weird thing about eating four grapes before you go to bed, or drinking a special tea, or buying this little bean from El Salvador," he told the AP in 2005. "If you watch your portions and you have a good attitude and you work out every day, you'll live longer, feel better, and look terrific."

Humble Beginnings and Personal Struggles

Born Milton Simmons in New Orleans, he renamed himself “Richard” around the age of 10 to improve his self-image.

Simmons struggled with his weight as a child and faced teasing from schoolmates.

His life changed after receiving an anonymous letter that urged him to get healthy. After an initial unhealthy crash diet, he developed a sensible plan to lose weight and maintain his health.

A Quiet Life in Later Years

In his later years, Simmons retreated from the public eye, leading to speculation about his well-being.

However, he assured fans that he was enjoying his time alone. In 2022, his spokesperson confirmed that Simmons was “living the life he has chosen.”

Richard Simmons leaves behind a legacy of inspiration and motivation, having transformed countless lives through his unique blend of energy, humour, and heartfelt dedication to fitness.