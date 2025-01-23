Jennifer Love Hewitt to Reprise Iconic Role

Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially stepping back into the role that made her a '90s scream queen! The actress will reprise her part as Julie James in a new addition to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Hewitt confirmed the news in an Instagram post that’s already got fans buzzing. She shared a photo of herself staring into a mirror covered with cryptic notes, captioned: "It’s never too late to go back. Julie James is returning. I know what you will be doing next summer! @IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummerMovie."

A Throwback to the '90s Classic

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer hit theatres in 1997 and quickly became a cult favourite. Hewitt, alongside Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe, played a group of friends haunted by a stalker after a tragic accident. Hewitt and Prinze reprised their roles in the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, cementing the franchise as a teen horror staple.

Now, Julie James is back—and she’s bringing some familiar and fresh faces along for the ride. Freddie Prinze Jr. is also set to return, and they’ll be joined by a new generation of talent, including Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Sarah Pidgeon (The Wilds), Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols (The Walking Dead), and Gabbriette.

When Can You Watch It?

Mark your calendars! The film is set to premiere in theatres on July 18, giving fans plenty of time to brush up on their '90s horror trivia and revisit the franchise's earlier hits.

Are you ready to see what Julie James has been up to all these years? This summer, the past is coming back with a vengeance!