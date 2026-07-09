Love Random Facts? "Jeopardy!" Might Pay You Up to $178,000 to Show Off

If you've ever yelled, "I knew that!" at your TV while watching Jeopardy!, this could be your moment.

For the first time in years, the iconic quiz show is looking for a new clue writer, and the salary is enough to make even the smartest know-it-all drop their crossword puzzle.

The successful applicant could earn between $132,000 and $178,000 a year, creating the questions that leaves contestants scratching their heads.

But don't expect this to be an easy interview.

Before you can even dream of writing clues, you'll have to pass the same challenging online trivia test that's used to screen future contestants. It's 50 questions, just 15 seconds for each answer, and the topics jump from history and science to pop culture, food, and geography faster than Ken Jennings can say, "Correct."

If you survive that, you'll need to come up with original clue categories, write your own Final Jeopardy questions, and prove every answer with proper research.

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And here's the catch... no AI and no Wikipedia. They'll only accept information backed up by trusted reference sources.

The legendary game show, which has been on television since 1984, starts filming its 43rd season in August.

Let's be honest, this job was made for the person who corrects movie dialogue, remembers everyone's birthday without Facebook, and somehow knows the capital of Kazakhstan for absolutely no reason.

Finally... all those random facts your family rolls their eyes at could actually pay the mortgage.