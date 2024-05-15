Listen Live

New Jeopardy Coming To Amazon Prime Video

But it’s a pop culture version!

Amazon’s Prime Video has ordered a spin-off of the classic, called “Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” which marks the first time “Jeopardy!” has created a version exclusively for a major streaming service.

The new game show will be played by teams of three while maintaining its “answer-and-question” format. The categories will draw from pop culture, including music, sports, Broadway — and even just Zendaya.

Mayim Bialik Won’t Be Hosting Jeopardy!’ Anymore

A host wasn’t revealed, with Amazon saying it will be “announced at a later date.”

A premiere date wasn’t announced, but episodes will stream exclusively on Prime Video, which has about more than 200 million global subscribers.

