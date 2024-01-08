Jeremy Allen White Is the New ‘Face’ of Calvin Klein

When we—and the rest of the world—woke up Thursday morning, we were greeted by a string of photos (and a steamy video) of a sexy, slightly dishevelled Jeremy Allen White rocking nothing but a pair of white Calvin Klein boxers, high tops, and socks while lounging around on a rooftop overlooking New York City. It was quite a way to kick off the year, and the internet’s immediate reaction to the drop? “Yes, chef!”

There are so many elements of Jeremy Allen White’s new turn as an underwear model for Calvin Klein that deserve our attention—and they’re getting lots of it. But the thing I can’t stop fixating on is the song that’s playing over a video that was released in conjunction with the ad campaign: ’60s hit “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore.

The 32-year-old Brooklyn native has become quite the heartthrob since splashing onto the scene with his breakout role as Phillip “Lip” Gallagher in the Showtime drama series Shameless.

#Shameless fans have been on the Jeremy Allen White bandwagon since 2011! https://t.co/QQJWVWps1H — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 4, 2024

Since then, White has jumped into playing a highly accomplished but self-destructive chef on Hulu’s critical darling The Bear, which has earned him an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination. Most recently, the actor stars alongside Zac Efron in the sports drama The Iron Claw, which the National Board of Review named one of the top 10 films of the year, after its release in December.

You eat that apple in your undies Jeremy- well deserved… And oh, to be that apple…