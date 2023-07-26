JOBS ARE SCARCE IN CHINA, SO YOUNG PEOPLE ARE FINDING WORK AS “FULL-TIME CHILDREN”?

Do you know a 20-something who isn’t working, and is just hanging out at home, doing odd jobs and errands, and mooching off their parents? Well, maybe they ARE employed: As a FULL-TIME CHILD.

In China, the job market isn’t great jobs are so scarce that young people are being forced out of the labour market, and there’s a new trend of them working for their parents, as “full-time children.”

The parents pay a little more than $1,000 a month, which is about the average salary in China. And in exchange the kids spend time with their parents, driving them to various stores, doing housework, cooking, and just generally being on hand for anything that’s needed.

It’s become such a thing that the hashtags #FullTimeDaughter and #FullTimeSon have been trending on Chinese social media platforms.

Obviously, in some cases, the young adults are being forced into it, but for some families, it’s been a mutually beneficial arrangement, with both sides being “happier than before.”