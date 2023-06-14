Johnny Depp selects charities for the $1 million he received from Amber Heard in defamation settlement

Johnny Depp has chosen the charities he plans to donate the $1 million settlement he’s owed from Amber Heard stemming from their highly publicized defamation trial.

On Tuesday, a source confirmed to CNN that Depp has chosen five charities to donate the settlement funds, which include the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando’s Tetiaroa Society charity, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor plans to donate $200,000 to each of the five charities, according to the source.

A Virginia jury found both Heard and Depp liable for defamation in June 2022. The former couple later came to a settlement in December with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million in damages.