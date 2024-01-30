Joni Mitchell Will Perform At The Grammy Awards For The First Time At The Age of 80

The nine-time grammy award winner will be a part of the star-studded performance lineup that includes Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, U2, Luke Combs and Billy Joel.

Mitchell is a nominee in the Best Folk Album category for her 2023 live album “Joni Mitchell at Newport.” The album documents her surprise return to the concert stage at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island – after 20 years away, according to the Recording Academy.

The iconic Canadian artist, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2002, is best known for 1970s hits such as “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Blue,” “Amelia” and “Woodstock.”

Another first will happen at the Grammy’s this weekend! U2 will make history at this year’s ceremony, which is being hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, by delivering the award show’s first broadcast performance from the Sphere, Las Vegas’ futuristic entertainment venue, according to the Recording Academy.

The 2024 Grammys will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.