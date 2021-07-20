Listen Live

Judy Garland’s Lost ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Dress, Found

There's no place like home!

By Dirt/Divas

The lost dress that was worn in 1939 by Judy Garland in the famous movie has been found finally.

 

The dress was found in a shoebox in a garage bag at the Catholic University of America, where it was donated in 1972.  The dress hadn’t been seen since.

 

It was recently found by a Drama lecturer Matt Ripa. Explaining how he made the grand discovery, he wrote in a Catholic University press release: “I had looked in our archives, storage closets, etc. to no avail. I assumed it was a tall tale.”  After a determined search, Ripa located a trash bag, and inside was a shoebox, and inside the shoebox was the dress.

University officials say they will now properly preserved and store the famous costume.

Related posts

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel production paused due to COVID

Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Will Perform Together ‘One Last Time’ At Radio City Music Hall Next Month

Is Justin Having A Baby Bieber?