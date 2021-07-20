Judy Garland’s Lost ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Dress, Found

The lost dress that was worn in 1939 by Judy Garland in the famous movie has been found finally.

The dress was found in a shoebox in a garage bag at the Catholic University of America, where it was donated in 1972. The dress hadn’t been seen since.

It was recently found by a Drama lecturer Matt Ripa. Explaining how he made the grand discovery, he wrote in a Catholic University press release: “I had looked in our archives, storage closets, etc. to no avail. I assumed it was a tall tale.” After a determined search, Ripa located a trash bag, and inside was a shoebox, and inside the shoebox was the dress.

University officials say they will now properly preserved and store the famous costume.