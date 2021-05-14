Just 14 Minutes Can Mess Up Your Entire Day

If you stay in bed for just 14 minutes after your alarm goes off for the first time, it throws off your entire day.

And since most snooze buttons give you nine minutes of peace until the alarm goes off again . . . that means if you hit it twice, you’ve already screwed up your day.

The study also found the day when people hate waking up the most is Monday . . . and Tuesday came in second place.