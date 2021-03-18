‘Justice League’ The Original Director’s Cut Is Out!

The original director’s vision brought several DC superheroes in the same movie for the first time debuts today on HBO Max.

Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” is a four-hour movie, but fans don’t seem to mind.

Snyder left the project in 2017 after the death of his daughter but has now returned with his own version.

Rotten Tomatoes is giving this version 77% compared to the 2017 movie that only received 40%.