Justin Bieber Is Featured In A New Christmas Song!

It’s like the world can’t get enough of Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber & Poo Bear Team Up with Bryson Tiller on ‘Lonely Christmas’. Lonely Christmas’ is the lead single off of Bryson’s new seven-track EP, A Different Christmas.

Who is Bryson Tiller, in case you’re old like us!

Bryson Djuan Tiller is an American singer and rapper. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, he began his career in 2011 with a mixtape entitled Killer Instinct Vol. 1. Tiller initially gained mainstream success in 2015 following the release of the single, “Don’t”, which reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.