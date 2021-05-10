Justin Bieber ‘Justice’ Tour dates pushed to 2022

Sorry: Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour dates pushed to 2022! On the plus side, he announced several new shows!

The “Peaches” singer has postponed his Justice tour until 2022. The tour was originally set to take place this summer, but will now begin on February 18, 2022, in San Diego.

Bieber will trek across North America with the tour wrapping up on June 24 in Milwaukee. Additionally, several new shows have been announced including stops in Jacksonville, Orlando, Indianapolis, and more.

Although this marks the second year in a row Bieber has had to postpone his tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he expressed optimism that it’ll be worth the wait.

All tickets from the previously postponed 2020 and 2021 shows will be honoured and tickets for the new shows will go on sale later this month.

Justin will be in Toronto on March 25th, 2022, and again on June 7th and 8th.