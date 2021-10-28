Listen Live

Justin Bieber Tops 2021 People’s Choice Awards Nominations

The awards span Music, Movies, TV and Pop Culture

By Kool Celebrities

The nominations for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards have been revealed.

In the music category, Justin Bieber has the most nominations with 10, including Male Artist of 2021 and the album of 2021 for Justice.  “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon and “Stay” with The Kid Laroi have both been nominated for Song of 2021 and Collaboration of 2021.

The People’s Choice Awards will air on both NBC and E! on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The awards span music, movie and pop culture.

Voting is now open for fans worldwide at votepca.com.

Here’s the complete list of nominees

Music

The male artist of 2021

Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

The female artist of 2021

Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

The group of 2021

BTS
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots

The song of 2021

“Butter,” BTS
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Up,” Cardi B

The album of 2021

Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Culture III, Migos
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Justice, Justin Bieber
Montero, Lil Nas X
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

The country artist of 2021

Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert

The Latin artist of 2021

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Natti Natasha

The new artist of 2021

24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The music video of 2021

“Butter,” BTS
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Location,” Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“My Universe,” Coldplay X BTS
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay,” The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

The collaboration song of 2021

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
“You Right,” Doja Cat, The Weeknd

Movies

The movie of 2021

Black Widow
Coming 2 America
F9: The Fast Saga
Dune
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The comedy movie of 2021

Coming 2 America
Free Guy
He’s All That
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Thunder Force
Vacation Friends

The action movie of 2021

Black Widow
F9: The Fast Saga
Godzilla vs. Kong
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The drama movie of 2021

A Quiet Place Part II
Cruella
Dune
Fatherhood
Halloween Kills
In The Heights
Old
Respect

The family movie of 2021

Cinderella
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Boss Baby: Family Business 5 The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Tom and Jerry
Vivo
Yes Day

The male movie star of 2021

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

The female movie star of 2021

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

The drama movie star of 2021

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II
Emma Stone, Cruella
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills
Jason Momoa, Dune
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Kevin Hart, Fatherhood
Timothée Chalamet, Dune

The comedy movie star of 2021

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force
Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

The action movie star of 2021

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

TV

The show of 2021

Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Loki
Saturday Night Live
The Bachelor
This Is Us
WandaVision

The drama show of 2021

Outer Banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
This Is Us

The comedy show of 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Grown-ish
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock

The reality show of 2021

90 Day Fiancé
Bachelor In Paradise
Below Deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The competition show of 2021

America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
The Voice

The male TV star of 2021

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Tom Hiddleston, Loki

The female star of 2021

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

The drama TV star of 2021

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

The comedy TV star of 2021

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

The daytime talk show of 2021

Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today

The nighttime talk show of 2021

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The competition contestant of 2021

Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race
JoJo, The Masked Singer
JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
Matt James, The Bachelor
Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer

The reality TV star of 2021

Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The bingeworthy show of 2021

Cobra Kai
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus

The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2021

Loki
Lucifer
La Brea
Shadow and Bone
Superman and Lois
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
WandaVision

Pop culture

The social star of 2021

Addison Rae
Britney Spears
Charli D’Amelio
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lil Nas X

The pop special of 2021

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
Friends: The Reunion
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Oprah with Meghan and Harry
P!nk: All I Know So Far
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

The comedy act of 2021

Back To Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah
Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney
Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson
The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj
The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong
Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler
You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans

The game changer of 2021

Alex Morgan
Bubba Wallace
Carl Nassib
Naomi Osaka
Patrick Mahomes
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sunisa Lee

The pop podcast of 2021

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Armchair Expert
Call Her Daddy
Chicks in the Office
Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

 

Image: Justin Bieber/ Twitter

