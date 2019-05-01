Justin Timberlake And ‘N’ Sync Share “It’s Gonna Be May” Memes
It's Gonna Be May
It’s time for everybody’s favourite misheard lyric from ‘N’ Sync: “It’s Gonna Be MAY.” Over the years fans have been sharing photos and memes of ‘N’ Sync’s hit “It’s Gonna Be Me” in advance of the month of May, since it sounds like they’re singing “It’s Going To Be MAY.” And the band has joined in on the joke.
Justin Timberlake shared this on his Instagram:
Lance Bass took to his Instagram story to share his:
And Chris Kirkpatrick shared his excitement too:
Happy May!
