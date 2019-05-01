Justin Timberlake And ‘N’ Sync Share “It’s Gonna Be May” Memes

It’s time for everybody’s favourite misheard lyric from ‘N’ Sync: “It’s Gonna Be MAY.” Over the years fans have been sharing photos and memes of ‘N’ Sync’s hit “It’s Gonna Be Me” in advance of the month of May, since it sounds like they’re singing “It’s Going To Be MAY.” And the band has joined in on the joke.

Justin Timberlake shared this on his Instagram:

View this post on Instagram YOU ALREADY KNOW. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Apr 30, 2019 at 10:19am PDT

Lance Bass took to his Instagram story to share his:

And Chris Kirkpatrick shared his excitement too:

View this post on Instagram Ha! A post shared by Chris Kirkpatrick (@iamckirkpatrick) on Apr 30, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

Happy May!



YouTube / *NSYNC