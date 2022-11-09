Justin Trudeau becomes the first world leader to appear on ‘Drag Race’

“Canada’s Drag Race” is receiving a visit from the prime minister.

Yesterday, the trailer dropped for the new season of the reality competition, dubbed “Canada vs. the World”, which features a very surprising appearance by Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau will appear as a special guest on the show, as nine queens from across the globe compete to win the international crown.

On the judging panel will sit “Canada’s Drag Race” season 1 winner Priyanka, along with guest judges Anjulie, Hollywood Jade, Jeanne Beker, Joe Zee, Sarain Fox, and humorist Gary Janetti.

It will also be the first time a world leader has appeared on the “Drag Race” franchise, though U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared on the latest episode “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”.

The six-episode international competition comes after the “Drag Race” franchise’s inaugural “UK vs. the World”.

“Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World” premieres on Friday, Nov. 18. Here’s the official trailer for the show below..