Justin Trudeau’s New Do Sets Social Media On Fire

Our Prime Minister is making headlines around the world because of his hair.

Justin Trudeau Got Himself A Summer Hair Cut And Is Being Compared To Jimmy Carrey in Dumb and Dumber!

Social media is having a field day with Trudeau’s new do!

One Twitter user wrote; “So a man walks into a barber shop and shows them photos of Forrest Gump, Dumb and Dumber and Pee-wee Herman. This is the result.”

Our PM debuted the new hot boy haircut at an event on Saturday sparking Canadians to have fun at his expense.