Listen Live

Justin Trudeau’s New Do Sets Social Media On Fire

His hair is making headlines around the world!

By Kool Mornings

Our Prime Minister is making headlines around the world because of his hair.

Justin Trudeau Got Himself A Summer Hair Cut And Is Being Compared To Jimmy Carrey in Dumb and Dumber!

Social media is having a field day with Trudeau’s new do!

One Twitter user wrote; “So a man walks into a barber shop and shows them photos of Forrest Gump, Dumb and Dumber and Pee-wee Herman. This is the result.”

WATCH: Justin Trudeau In Barrie Yesterday

Our PM debuted the new hot boy haircut at an event on Saturday sparking Canadians to have fun at his expense.

Related posts

Today Is the National “Get Out Of The Doghouse Day”

How Honest Are People? A Worldwide Experiment Finds Out!

Wordle To Become A Board Game!