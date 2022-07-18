Justin Trudeau’s New Do Sets Social Media On Fire
Justin Trudeau Got Himself A Summer Hair Cut And Is Being Compared To Jimmy Carrey in Dumb and Dumber!
Social media is having a field day with Trudeau’s new do!
One Twitter user wrote; “So a man walks into a barber shop and shows them photos of Forrest Gump, Dumb and Dumber and Pee-wee Herman. This is the result.”
Our PM debuted the new hot boy haircut at an event on Saturday sparking Canadians to have fun at his expense.