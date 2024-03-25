Kate, the Princess of Wales Has Cancer

Kate Middleton’s Friday video announcement of her cancer diagnosis may have shed some light on why she’s been out of the public eye lately — and there has been an outpouring of support for her and the royal family ever since.

Kate had what was described as abdominal surgery on Jan. 16. The news wasn’t announced until the next day when Kensington Palace revealed that Kate was recovering from a planned operation.

At the time, officials said her condition wasn’t cancerous but did not specify what kind of surgery, saying only that it was successful.

During the video announcement Friday, Kate said: “Tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” and that she was in the early stages of treatment.

The statement from Kensington Palace said Kate found out about the cancer after post-surgery tests were done.

rates of some cancers are rising among younger adults.

Kate is 42.