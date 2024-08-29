Katy Perry to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Light Up the 2024 VMA Stage

Katy Perry is set to make a dazzling return to the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this year, and it's going to be a show you won’t want to miss! The pop superstar will be honoured with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 VMAs, and she’s bringing her iconic energy back to the stage with a medley of her biggest hits. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 11th, at 8 pm, because this is going to be epic.

This marks Perry’s first appearance at the VMAs since 2017 when she pulled double duty as both the host and a performer. She’s no stranger to VMA success, having won five Moon Person trophies over the years, including the coveted 'Video of the Year' award in 2011 for her empowering anthem “Firework.”

Perry will be joining an exciting lineup of performers, including Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, and Sabrina Carpenter. And if that’s not enough star power for you, more big names are expected to be announced soon.

This year, Taylor Swift is leading the VMA nominations with a whopping ten nods, followed closely by Post Malone with nine. Other top contenders include Ariana Grande, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter with six each, Megan Thee Stallion, and SZA with five apiece, and Lisa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Teddy Swims with four each.

But that’s not all the Katy Perry news to get excited about—she’s also dropping her new album, 143, on September 20th via Capitol Records. It’s safe to say that September is shaping up to be Katy Perry’s month!

So, get ready to tune in, because the 2024 VMAs are set to be a night full of music, memories, and more than a few surprises. And with Katy Perry at the helm, you know it’s going to be unforgettable.