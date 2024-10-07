Keanu Reeves: From "The Matrix" to the Race Track

Keanu Reeves is proving he's more than just an action star—he's now a professional race car driver! The John Wick actor recently competed in the Toyota GR Cup at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he put the pedal to the metal alongside other car enthusiasts.

Racing at Indy

Reeves, who’s always had a love for fast cars, finished 25th in the first race on Saturday and improved slightly with a 24th-place finish in Sunday’s second race. Despite spinning out into the grass during Saturday’s race, the 45-minute competition didn't leave the star shaken. He avoided any collisions, reentered the race, and finished safely—proving he can handle high-speed challenges both on and off the screen.

From Speed to Real Speed

Keanu’s involvement in racing shouldn’t be too surprising for fans. After all, he starred in Speed with Sandra Bullock, which turns 30 this year. To celebrate the film’s anniversary, both Reeves and Bullock will be attending a special screening in Los Angeles this week, a fun throwback for the actor who’s now racing at speeds his 1990s character Jack Traven would appreciate.

Hollywood and the Race Track

While Keanu is better known for taking down villains and saving cities, it looks like the thrill of professional racing has caught his attention too. Whether on the big screen or behind the wheel, Reeves never fails to entertain. Who knows? Maybe we'll be seeing more of him at the track in the future!

For now, he's enjoying the adrenaline and living life in the fast lane.