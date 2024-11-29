Claws vs Claus: Keeping Your Holiday Decor Safe For Your Cat

So this is Christmas! or as cat parents call it... The season of destroyed Christmas decorations (it's a nightmare, trust me). Cats and Christmas trees have been enemies for years, but what if they don't have to be?

If you’ve ever had a cat and a Christmas tree in the same room, you know it’s a battle of wits (and gravity). The glittering lights, dangling ornaments, and crunchy pine needles are too tempting for our kitties. Which can lead to literal holiday chaos (think of the squirrel scene from Christmas Vacation).

If you want to stop your cat from treating your living room like an interactive obstacle course this year, here are some things that might help...

Pick a Tree That Won’t Tempt Trouble

Now, there's no such thing as a perfect Christmas tree in the world of pets. But, artificial trees are definitely the safer choice.

Real trees have sharper needles and are full of toxic oils harmful to your cat if they eat them, so it is best to avoid them.

It won't stop your fur baby from eating the tree, but it's at least a bit safer

Ditch the Tinsel

Tinsel shimmers like a cat toy, so your kitten will be naturally curious. But did you know that tinsel can actually cause serious injury? If swallowed it can cause internal blockages

Peta suggests you use fabric garlands or ribbons instead. It'll keep the festive look while keeping your cat's safety a priority!

Ornaments: Location, Location, Location

Keep fragile, edible, or shiny ornaments at the top of the tree, well out of your cat’s reach. Stick with sturdy, non-toxic materials like wood or thick felt, and avoid wire hooks that could be dangerous if swallowed.

Or be like some cat parents and leave the bottom of your tree undecorated (it looks weird, but it works)

Lights Out!

Cats love chewing cords, which isn’t exactly a good idea. So try to tape cords to the floor or use protectors, and always unplug lights when you’re not supervising.

Bonus points for using LED lights—they’re cooler and less likely to burn curious whiskers.

Turn Off the Temptation

There are some things you can actually put in your tree that your cat will actively try to avoid. So try using some natural deterrents like pinecones, and citrus peels. Cats tend to not like the smell so it keeps them at bay.

One person even says putting aluminum foil at the base of the tree, but I've never seen a cat avoid aluminum foil

Say No to Toxic Plants

So this is more about the rest of your decor instead of the tree. But there are a lot of hazardous plants that could really hurt your kitten so try to avoid keeping them in the house this holiday season. Things like poinsettias, mistletoe, and lilies might look festive, but they are dangerous.

If you want to avoid an emergency trip to the vet, maybe grab safer fake plants or non-toxic Christmas cacti.

With these tips, your cat can admire the holiday magic without causing chaos. A peaceful, cat-proof tree might just make it to New Year’s unscathed. Together let's repair the relationship between cats and Christmas trees!

